Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rises By 54.2%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.96) to €42.70 ($45.43) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.34) to €45.50 ($48.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY opened at $49.66 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.