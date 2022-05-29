Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declines By 29.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 33,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

