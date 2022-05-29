Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Grows By 47.8%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 345,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,399. The stock has a market cap of $762.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

