Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Rises By 53.1%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

