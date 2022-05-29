Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Grows By 54.2%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARBFF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ARB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

