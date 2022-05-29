Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Decreases By 35.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ATHOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

