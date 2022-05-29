Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 63.5%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS NPEZF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.