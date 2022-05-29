Short Interest in Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Expands By 63.5%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NPEZF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

