Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Decreases By 33.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $169,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Bank7 has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.88.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.
Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
