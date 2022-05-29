Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Increases By 54.6%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,521. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

