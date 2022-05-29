Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 34.8%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BASA opened at $0.15 on Friday. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
Basanite Company Profile (Get Rating)
