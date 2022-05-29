Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 34.8%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BASA opened at $0.15 on Friday. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

