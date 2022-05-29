Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rises By 62.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($118.09) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.00 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

