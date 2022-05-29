Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Increases By 58.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Benchmark Metals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
