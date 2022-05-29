Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Increases By 44.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Boliden AB has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SEB Equities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.50.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

