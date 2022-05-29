Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Decreases By 27.9%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million and a PE ratio of 767.88.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

