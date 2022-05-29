Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Declines By 33.2%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,521. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BOXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

