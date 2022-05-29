Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Expands By 51.1%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $3.14 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.