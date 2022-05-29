Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Expands By 51.1%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $3.14 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

