Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Declines By 34.3%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 210,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Calyxt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 1,464,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

