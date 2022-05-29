Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Declines By 28.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canaan by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Canaan by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAN opened at $3.61 on Friday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $674.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 87.20% and a net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

