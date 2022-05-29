Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Decreases By 35.3%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

CNI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

