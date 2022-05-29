Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Drops By 32.0%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 1,074,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canfor stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Canfor has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

