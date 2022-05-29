Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 45.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 174,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 965,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,661. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $753.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

