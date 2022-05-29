Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Increases By 53.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 856.8 days.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

