Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Expands By 45.0%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45.

China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

