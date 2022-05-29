Short Interest in China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Expands By 45.0%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CHNUF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45.
China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Education Resources (CHNUF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.