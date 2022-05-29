Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Increases By 50.9%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

