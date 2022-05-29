Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Increases By 50.9%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $96.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.
China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
