Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 51.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

