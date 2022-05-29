Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 45.5%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVII remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

