Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expands By 57.8%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CGNX opened at $49.30 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

