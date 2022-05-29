Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Increases By 48.5%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 6,364,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.