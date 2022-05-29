Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Declines By 35.0%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRLBF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.