Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Decreases By 33.3%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $74,568. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of 298.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

