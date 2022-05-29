Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Decreases By 32.1%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $15.49 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.