Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Decreases By 32.1%

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $15.49 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.