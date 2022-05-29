Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Declines By 29.8%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 1,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,555.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WILLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.00.

Demant A/S stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

