Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Increases By 48.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $$4.54 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

HZNOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

