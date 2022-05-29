Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 30.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.
DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
