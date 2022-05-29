Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 30.6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

