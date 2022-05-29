Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Declines By 34.8%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 1,429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,330.3 days.

DCYHF remained flat at $$10.50 on Friday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

