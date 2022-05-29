Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Declines By 34.8%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 1,429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,330.3 days.
DCYHF remained flat at $$10.50 on Friday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.
About Discovery
