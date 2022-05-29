Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Grows By 54.2%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 933,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:DLB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 410,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.