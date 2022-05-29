Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Rises By 57.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DSAC remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.