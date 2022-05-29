Short Interest in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 55.1%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

EEIQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,926. Elite Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

