Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 30.6%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 531,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ENGlobal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

