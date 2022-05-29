Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Decreases By 31.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of E opened at $30.51 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.64) to €14.90 ($15.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

