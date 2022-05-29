Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Decreases By 35.4%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $111,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX stock remained flat at $$2.19 during trading hours on Friday. 116,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,214. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.