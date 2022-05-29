Short Interest in ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Rises By 53.3%

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ERHE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,367. ERHC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome.

