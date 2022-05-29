Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Decreases By 34.7%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 280,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

