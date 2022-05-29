Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Expands By 60.5%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the April 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

