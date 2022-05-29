Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Declines By 34.5%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First High-School Education Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.97. 31,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,585. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

