Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Decreases By 28.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
