Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Decreases By 28.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

