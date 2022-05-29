Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 30.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LEGR opened at $37.59 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter.

