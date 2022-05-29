Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases By 47.5%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 72,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

