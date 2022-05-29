Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rises By 48.8%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.40) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

