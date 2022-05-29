Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expands By 46.5%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 163,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of FC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,394. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $552.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

